Four days of music, food and ethnic markets – what better way to kick off the summer social season? Ramona Depares finds out what’s new with this year’s edition of one of Malta’s biggest festivals.

Festival-goers will this year be able to enjoy an extra day of Earth Garden as one of the biggest festivals on the island is set to kick off a day earlier than usual, on a Thursday, continuing right through the weekend.

The festival, which this year coincides with election weekend, is set to offer music-lovers a welcome break from all the political tedium with an oasis of music, good food, picturesque camping sites, artisan markets and more.

This year’s line-up combines some of the top local bands and musicians in terms of live acts – these will be joined by a number of international names hailing from France, Germany, the UK, Israel, Portugal, Spain, South America and Australia among others, bringing not only various styles of music but also a fusion of different cultures coming together in the common language of music.

As in previous years, there will also be a number of different areas besides the main Roots Stage, which this year hosts heavyweights Xtruppaw, Tribali and The Ranch.

The Electronic Sphere, presenting some of the best names on the local electronic scene, is likely to be one of the biggest pullers. This year, the area will be set up with projections and a shaded danced floor, with the main vibe being the sound of techno tunes, rave, acid and psychedelic music.

The Enchanted Forest is where, perhaps, the festivals true hippy roots remain strongest, with Dub at Earth Garden by Bass Culture, a world music night by Mundo Muzika and Sunday reggae hosted by Juuls.

This year also sees the introduction of a new area, the Strawberry Hill, featuring genres of music new to Earth Garden

This year sees the introduction of Critical Mass on Friday, best known for spinning dark 1980s tracks. And for those starting the party early, afternoons at The Enchanted Forest start with acoustic sets featuring the likes of Angela Vella Zarb.

This year also sees the introduction of a new area, the Strawberry Hill, featuring genres of music new to Earth Garden. An LED-light installation will accompany this area. Located in the space previously hosting the Electronic Sphere, Strawberry Hills comes with a funky LED light installation and a menu of drumNbass, disco and house music.

Those who get tired of the music can chill out at the food court, or at the ethnic market – unless they managed to grab camping tickets, of course. This year, with a new second camping site being introduced close to the new location of the Electronic Sphere, there are likely to be a lot more happy campers around. Little ones will also be welcome the launch of the fun park.

Finally, do not forget that Earth Garden is a pet-friendly environment. Bear in mind that it is a noisy environment, although there are pockets of calm, but not all pets might appreciate the hustle and bustle anyway. The ones that were spotted by The Sunday Times of Malta last year looked pretty chuffed with all the attention they were getting, but again, you know your pet best.

There is also the food court, a jamming area and a fun park for the little ones. And pets!

The Earth Garden Festival takes place between Thursday and next Sunday at Ta’ Qali National Park. Tickets are available online.

Our pick of highlights

Xtruppaw

Thursday, Roots Stage, 10.45pm

Take a pinch of satire, add a smidgeon of good, old-fashioned double entendres and a hefty dose of punk and there you have it – Malta’s funniest, most iconic band. The guys who brought us the existential despair of Gloria Tonna; the only-too-familiar giggles of Il-Pubertà; the dismayingly accurate (if hilarious) Frut Salad; and the sweet irony of Ġenerazzjoni ta’ Meqrudin (one of the most ferocious moshpit destroyers the local scene has ever seen) are back. Xtruppaw don’t gig often, but when they do, expect a raucous, beer-swilling, lyrics-shouting experience. Just don’t show up wearing flip-flops and expect to make it to the front of stage.

Tribali

Thursday, Roots Stage, 9.15pm

Ubiquitous as they are, these guys still deliver. Expect dreamy soundscapes that gradually rouse your senses into a definite feel-good frenzy. It’s not just about the music, as frontman Peter Paul will probably be the first to tell you, it’s all about the vibe. Think psychedelic visuals, continuous crowd interaction and a crowd of enthusiastic fans that genuinely spans generations and defies type-casting.

The Ranch

Thursday, Roots Stage, 8.15pm

The sheer energy this quartet brings to the stage is incredible. I’ve only ever seen them perform in smaller venues like the defunct Djangos, and even there they pretty much rocked (and jazzed) the place out. I can’t wait to see what they will do with a massive stage and audience, not to mention that there’s the recent change in line-up to experience, as well.

Falcon’s Flying Circus

Saturday, Roots Stage, 4pm

1970s rock with a touch of funk, anyone? Think Led Zeppelin meets The Doors, but not just. These guys’ music is definitely their very own and will leave its mark on your subconscious, as their debut album launch attests. While a shame they’re on so early – the moonlight somehow shows off those guitar riffs to best advantage – this is the perfect excuse for those nightowls who need to be dragged out anywhere before sunset to embrace a whole new way of having fun.

Critical Mass

Friday, Enchanted Forest, 6pm

Easily my favourite Djing combo, made up of The Chemist (Joseph Felice in real life) and Michael Bugeja bringing out the best of the 1980s with more than a passing nod to the darker side of the decade. Think Joy Division, Bauhaus, Blondie, Gary Numan... This duo’s debut at Coach & Horses some four years ago was a riot. I believe it was the first time that place actually saw honest-to-goodness dancing going on. Bring out your dancing shoes for this one too.

Bass Culture Crew

Thursday, Enchanted Garden 5pm

Good vibes, powerful bass and a rhythm that gets everyone stomping. Earthrocker and Lion Black are known for uptempo selections that will see Earth Garden kicking off with a bang, and they’re using their trademark Island Rockers Sound System just to make sure that the ‘bass’ in Bass Culture reaches new levels of fun.

Plato’s Dream Machine

Friday, Roots Stage, 9.25pm

Ethereal music set to mellifluous Maltese. Plato’s Dream Machine was a total game-changer on the scene back when the band, in its new format, released its debut album Għera. And they continued blowing our minds earlier this year, with a second album, Ġuf, that is just as exquisite. You’ll want to be 100 per cent there for this one.

Hail BLK

Friday, Electronic Sphere, 9.30pm

This one’s for those who like their techno dark. A familiar face at Liquid and resident for Disorder, Shift and Badbox, this looks set to be a big year for Hail BLK, with collaborations with international producers in the pipeline, as well as being part of this year’s Glitch lineup. Catch him at Earth Garden before he’s snatched up away from our shores.

Blank

Sunday, Strawberry Hill, 2pm

Chill house more your thing? Look no further than Blank’s event, featuring Louie G back-to-back with Sean Rickett, Luke Tanti, Kevin Knapp, Switch and Mato back-to-back with Slim. Blank regulars know what to expect: feel-good vibe, a chilled ambience and a crowd of regulars eager to have fun.

Win 2 block tickets to Earth Garden!

Just tell us why Earth Garden is your favourite festival and which part of it you’re looking forward to the most! Send us your replies by e-mail by Tuesday – the one that tickles our fancy most bags the tickets!

Send your replies to [email protected], with the words ‘Why I want to win’ in the subject. The winner will be notified on Tuesday afternoon by e-mail and tickets will be sent by e-mail.