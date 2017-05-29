Watch: Anger in the suburbs of Paris (ARTE)
Victims of police brutality speak out
The French Eric Garner: beaten to death during a police stop and search, his family were not informed of his death until 36 hours after. The first autopsy tried to claim that he died of an overdose.The racially diverse suburbs of Paris are bristling in anger. And then there was Theo, brutalised during a routine search.
Does France have a race problem?
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.