Sports round-up

MotoGP: Italian great Valentino Rossi (picture) was discharged from hospital in Rimini last night after a motocross accident while training, his Yamaha team said. The fall, in Mondavio in eastern Italy, came little more than a week before his home grand prix at Mugello on June 4. The 38-year-old, a nine-times world champion, had been admitted on Thursday with the team saying earlier he had spent a quiet night and felt less pain in his chest and abdomen yesterday morning. Rossi is currently third in a championship he led before crashing at Le Mans in France last weekend.

Golf: Ai Miyazato will retire at the end of the season, the Kyodo news agency reported yesterday. The 31-year-old nine-time winner on the LPGA Tour would announce the decision at a news conference on Monday. Miyazato won five titles in her rookie season on the domestic tour in 2004 before joining the North America-based circuit on a full-time basis two years later. She lifted her first LPGA title at the 2009 Evian Masters in France and rose to world no.1 the next year.

Sailing: The opening races of the America’s Cup in Bermuda have been pushed back 24 hours until today due to forecasts of winds above the limits allowed for some of the world’s top crews to compete in their high-tech catamarans. “Forecasts indicate that winds may gust over 30 knots during the afternoon and evening, so with the safety of the sailors and spectators as the key priority, ACEA and ACRM have decided to postpone Friday’s events,” the America’s Cup Event Authority and Management said.

Tennis: The London Fire Brigade were called to put out a blaze at Wimbledon yesterday, the All England Club said. Photographs posted on social media showed a hedge close to the practice courts engulfed in flames with workmen watching on. “The AELTC can confirm the London Fire Brigade has been attending a small fire outside Gate 1, which has now been extinguished,” the club said on Twitter. Four fire engines were sent to deal with the incident, the Fire Brigade said.

Cycling: Nairo Quintana claimed the overall lead in the Giro d’Italia yesterday after Tom Dumoulin lost ground in the final ascent of an eventful 19th stage won by Spain’s Mikel Landa. Quintana’s Movistar team attacked 135km from the finish when Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) was at the back of the peloton and the Dutchman could not follow in the 15.5-km climb up to Piancavallo. Quintana now leads second-placed Dumoulin by 38 seconds and third-placed Nibali by 43. Today’s penultimate stage will feature two big climbs that could favour Nibali, Quintana and Thibaut Pinot.