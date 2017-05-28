Obsession encore

Jude Law is the main protagonist of Obsession.

Spazju Kreattiv is showing an encore of Obsession, a chilling drama is about about an aimless but irresistible drifter named Gino (Jude Law). The story is based on Luchino Visconti’s film Obsession (1943), itself an adaptation of James M. Cain’s novel, The Postman Always Rings Twice.

As in its literary and filmic sources, this new interpretation paints a mesmerising picture of passion, violence and forbidden desire.

A chance meeting with a married couple rapidly draws the protagonist into an obsessive love affair with a married woman, leading the lovers to plot a murderous conspiracy against her husband.

Driven by such heady emotions, the pair inevitably find themselves caught between the dangerous poles of love, hate, lustful desire and self-destruction.

Obsession is directed by Belgian director Ivo van Hove and produced by Barbican Theatre Productions Ltd, London, and Hove’s own Toneelgroep Amsterdam.

The screening will take place at St James Cavalier today at 7.30pm. For more information and bookings, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.