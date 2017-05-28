London Oriana Choir joins local choral singers in concert

Founded in 1973, the London Oriana Choir is one of the UK’s most versatile choirs, performing various genres of music, from baroque to classic rock.

The London Oriana Choir, one of Britain’s leading amateur choral groups, is visiting Malta to perform in a joint concert with The New Choral Singers today.

During the concert, the choirs will be performing separately and jointly, delivering a feast of anthems, songs and motets.

Founded in 1973 and now under the baton of Dominic Peckham, the London Oriana Choir is one of the UK’s most versatile choirs, performing music from classical baroque to classic rock at venues such as the O2 Arena, the Royal Albert Hall and the South Bank. It is currently the choir-in-residence at the Royal Museums Greenwich.

Recent highlights include the recording and world premiere performance of Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia, working with Alfie Boe and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler; supporting Barbra Streisand in her Barbra Live concert series at the O2; and working with Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant for the BBC Electric Proms at the Round House. Over the past year, the choir has also been broadcast on BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio 4 andClassic FM.

The choir’s programme in Malta will span the centuries, starting with classic Renaissance composers, such as Monteverdi and Palestrina, and coming right up-to-date with contemporary writers, including James MacMillan and Mia Makaroff.

The New Choral Singers, under the direction of their resident conductor Mauro Farrugia, will be performing the majestic anthem And I Saw a New Heaven by Edgar Bainton, as well as an arrangement of Psalm 150 Praise the Lord in His Sanctuary penned by the British Geoff Nobes on the occasion of the choir’s 20th anniversary in 2014. Romina Morrow will be accompanying the local choir on the organ.

This joint concert will be held at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta today at 7.30pm. Entrance to the concert is free. There will also be a performance tomorrow at the church of Santa Maria ta’ Bir Miftuħ as part of the Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival. For more information, visit www.thenewchoralsingers.com.