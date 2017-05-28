Advert
Saturday, May 27, 2017, 06:05

Feasts tomorrow

Our Lady of Fatima, Guardamangia
St Paul’s Shipwreck, Munxar
Annunciation of Our Lady, Tarxien

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. London Oriana Choir joins local choral...

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Celebrating the return of Twin Peaks

  5. Abstract views of the environment

  6. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  7. Feasts tomorrow

  8. Spektrum

  9. Obsession encore

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed