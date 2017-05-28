Announcements

Mr OLAF GOLLCHER and Miss FREDA DELIA

The marriage between OLAF and FREDA took place on May 27, 1962, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Congratulations mum and dad for 55 years of love and dedication to your family. We owe you everything. From your daughters Deirdre, Audrey and Rachel, sons-in-law Cecil, Simon and Steve, 10 precious grandchildren and great-granddaughter. May God bless you both today and always.

Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On May 23, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, SALLY, of Gżira, aged 88, passed away peacefully. Deeply missed by her devoted sons Peter, Michel and his wife Miriam, Robert and his wife Rose, Simon and his wife Josanne, her beloved grandchildren Andrew, Mark, Christian, Kenneth, David, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Malcolm, Nigel, Steven and Alexander, her much loved sister Olga Brownrigg, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Casa Antonia today, Saturday, May 27, at 8.45am for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERRIGGI. On May 26, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JUDITH, of Senglea, residing in Rabat, aged 63, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Dr Joseph Ferriggi, her daughters Alison and her boyfriend Etienne Pisani, Brenda Lee and her husband Rene Cutajar, her granddaughter Eva, her sisters and brothers and her in-laws, her husband’s family members, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Monday, May 29, at 3pm for the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors.

VELLA. On May 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Camilleri, widow of Roby (Paulina Jewellery, Birkirkara), aged 92, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Jane, Imelda widow of her son Robert, her son Joe and his wife Madeleine, her daughter Paulette widow of Aldo Testone, her daughter Helen and her husband Pierre Falzon, her grandchildren Roberta wife of Duncan Montfort, Rebecca and her boyfriend Bojan Vasic, Chiara and her boyfriend Matthew Cassar, Gianluca and his girlfriend Thea Farrugia and Antonio, her great-grandchild Etoile, her sisters Rita Gauci and Cettina and her husband Lino Zahra, her sister-in-law Annie Camilleri, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, May 27, at 2pm for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and St Joseph Home, Ħamrun, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the souls of DOROTHY and JOE SAPIANO will be said today, Saturday, May 27, at 9am at St Patrick’s church, St John Bosco Street, Sliema.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPH. In memory of a beloved father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Paul and Lydia, Austin and Marlene, Marie and his grandchildren.

FENECH – WALTER. Remembering dad on his 29th anniversary. Maria, Joyce, Bertha, Henry and in-laws.

HERRERA – PHILIP. Unfading and much cherished memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his demise. His wife May, Mireille and Jon, Ariane and Chris, and Matthew.

TRICCAS – FREDDIE. On the seventh anniversary of his passing. We remember today, as every day, the love and laughter you brought to us, your family, as well as your friends in Malta and the UK. Amanda, Chris and Royston.