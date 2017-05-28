People back in politics

It all started at the tender age of 15. During my adolescent years, I was constantly probing the existential question: what is the purpose of my life?

The most convincing answer was that life is worth living only when it is aimed at making the world a better place. I was convinced I needed to step out of the shadow of my ego and give my contribution to making society more humane, just and caring.

This led me to join the Franciscan Capuchin movement. Throughout the 20 years I spent with the congregation, 13 years of which as an ordained priest, I was mesmerised by the Franciscan ethos. Following in the footsteps of Francis of Assisi, themes such as safeguarding the environment, ecological sensitivity, and the promotion of social justice, peace, inclusion and diversity issues took centre stage in my life.

Although some prefer to remember Francis as a pious person, in reality, he was an assertive politician. His firm stand in advocating the dignity of vulnerable people, his social and ecological contribution are well reminisced till this day. Many are still inspired by this man who challenged the establishment of his time and was the change he wanted to see.

Although for the past 17 years I no longer formed part of the Franciscan community and am a happily married husband and father, my political engagement is highly influenced by these values. Within the unprecedented current political crisis, these values hold profound significance.

The forthcoming election is not so much about proposals – both parties are marketing their proposals well – but about our core values and principles.

We need to design politics around the people. Profit and the economy ought to serve people and not vice versa

I do not shy away from the values I stand for, the values of inclusion, solidarity, tolerance, social justice, good governance and the environment, among others.

Although politics has unfortunately negative connotations and is associated with power trips, inflated egos, status symbols, narcissistic behaviour, opportunism and a level of arrogance, I choose to look at my political involvement as another medium to serve the community. If my religious and priesthood experience have been a vehicle to serve, politics – with a capital ‘P’ – is another means to be a ‘man for others’.

It is my sincere determination to make people put their trust once more in politics and in politicians. Sadly, many, in particular our young generation, have lost faith. Unfortunately, particular past and present ‘politicians’ have tarnished not only their personal integrity but tainted the reputation of the whole political class. This is undermining our democratic credentials.

As our bishops lately underlined, we need to elect those who not only have a degree of competence but also enjoy a high degree of integrity.

Politics is not about ‘me’ and my personal agenda but about ‘us’ and the promotion of our common good. Politics is not a medium through which the interests of the few are safeguarded but is the medium to promote and safeguard the well-being of the many.

Politics is not about spin and gloss, but about profound well thought out policies and initiatives, aimed at improving our collective standard of living. Politics is not a means to divide us along partisan party lines. It is a forum to achieve national consensus.

We need to go beyond parochial politics. Our political discourse ought not to be based on criticising others for their failed promises but to promote alternatives and possible solutions.

I am fully committed to making my contribution to put people back into politics. My political motto throughout this campaign has been: People Matter. Yes, people do matter. People’s concerns and aspirations need to take center stage. Politics need to give the people a voice and a face. We need to design politics around people. Profit and the economy ought to serve people and not vice versa.

This means that politics must support our elderly to continue living in their local communities with dignity. It means we need to have in place politics that empower our vulnerable families to move forward. We need to design politics not only to support our business communities but also to distribute equally the generated wealth.

We need to draw up politics which give opportunities to all, in particular our youth, to achieve their full potential. We need to have in place good politics that guarantee good public governance so as to ensure transparency, accountability, meritocracy and zero tolerance to corruption.

Am I being idealistic or politically naïve? I do not want to romanticise politics and am aware of its dark side, but I am committed to do my very best. Your endorsement can make this happen.

I have entered politics not to be more of the same. I want to be the change I want to see, the change in which people matter.

The forthcoming election is a golden opportunity where you can decide what type of politics and politicians you want to have.

The choice is yours to make. May you choose wisely.

Albert Buttigieg is a Nationalist Party candidate on the ninth and tenth districts and deputy mayor of St Julian’s.