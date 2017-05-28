Woman marries San Diego train station

She's a looker: Santa Fe train station is quite the catch. Photo: Shutterstock

A woman in California has gone full steam ahead in her quest to find true love by announcing that she has married a train station.

Carol Santa Fe, 45, says that she is smitten with Santa Fe train station in California and has vowed to never let her love go off the rails.

"When we got married, I stood there and I told her that I take it as my partner," she said. "It was the happiest day of our lives."

Carol told the Telegraph that she travelled 45 minutes by bus every day to visit the station.

"There is a private bit where two walls meet, I go there to touch her, which I do by leaning against her with my clothes on," she said.

Carol identifies as objectum-sexual, which is defined as being attracted to specific inanimate objects. The condition made headlines when a woman claimed to be married to the Berlin Wall, while in 2008 an American woman made the news after announcing she had wed the Eiffel Tower.