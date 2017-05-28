Land at Qajjenza should be given back to community - AD
Tha area formerly an Enemalta plant in Qajjenza should be given back to the community, Alternattiva Demokratika said today.
After years of "savage and intense development", Birżebbuġa residents should be given back community facilities and open spaces, AD deputy chairman Carmel Cacopardo said.
The Green Party was happy to notice that as a result of increased environmental consciousness, and thanks to the Birżebbuġa council and AD, the plant at Qajjenza has been dismantled, and the Freeport has finally considered taking action.
Mr Cacopardo said AD does not want decisions to be imposed on residents. It should be the residents themselves who choose the way forward in order to make the best of this unique opportunity for the good of the entire community.
