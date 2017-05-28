Advert
Saturday, May 27, 2017, 16:24

Election coverage in The Sunday Times includes survey

Watch: Busuttil in fits of laughter after being called 'Dr Muscat'

Simon Busuttil in fits of laughter after reporter calls him 'Dr Muscat'. Video: Jonathan Borg

With a week to go to the general election, The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow offers its broadest coverage yet of the important issues and latest developments.

The subjects include:

  • A major switcher says he's switching back
  • A second survey: uncommitted will decide the vote
  • PN leader Simon Busuttil hints at another bombshell
  • New information on Konrad Mizzi's Dubai trip
  • A quick guide to the parties’ main proposals
  • Four years: a timeline of sleaze
  • Columnists pass judgement
  • Opinion: Who won the debate?
