Dozens of academics appeal for good governance

Those vying to govern Malta should uphold values and work towards strengthening public trust in the institutions, a group of academics said today.

"Corruption eradicates good governance, and, in the absence of good governance, corruption flourishes. We also note that a strong public trust in the institutions is fundamental for the good functioning of democracy and for the well-being of the people," said a statement signed by dozens of academics.

In line with this principle, the government should follow the rule of law everyone, including government itself, is accountable to laws which are equally enforced and are independently adjudicated.

They urged accountability, saying political leaders must be answerable for the consequences of decisions they make on behalf of the country.

Transparency allows the electorate to understand and scrutinise the decision-making process ensuring that decisions are taken in the interest of the common good.

The academics urged politicians to be equitable and inclusive. The country's wellbeing can only be assured if the interests of all, including future generations and especially the most vulnerable in society, are taken into consideration.

They also called for meritocracy. The best people are selected according to merit rather than by political affiliation or nepotism, thus allowing everyone to aspire to fulfil their potential.