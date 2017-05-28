Catwalk at St Elmo for fashion week's day five
The fifth day of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Malta ended with three brilliant collections showcased at Fort St Elmo.
Suzana Peric from Serbia was the first designer of the night followed by Nathan Micallef who presented a very interesting collection in a dynamic presentation format and last show of the week was Ritienne Zammit whose collection was greeted with huge applause.
The day finished with the Mercedes-Benz Closing Reception Party.
With thanks to Valletta 2018, Arts Council Malta and Heritage Malta as well as the corporate sponsors of Malta Fashion Week and Awards, namely Mercedes-Benz, Chamilia, ALDO, Tresemme, Eva Garden and Coca-Cola.
