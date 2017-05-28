Trust issues

I cannot for the life of me understand how some surveys show that Joseph Muscat’s trust rating is higher than Simon Busuttil’s.

Muscat has, over the past four years, broken every promise he made regarding good governance, meritocracy and political rectitude. He throws money from our taxes at Labour backbenchers and so-called consultants to keep them in line. He is allowing his ministers and parliamentary secretaries to award public contracts by direct order, bypassing public tendering regulations.

A magisterial inquiry is looking into the allegation that the Prime Minister’s wife is the owner of Egrant Inc., a company structure set up in Panama alongside two other companies, Hearnville Inc. and Tillgate Inc., which last year were found to belong to Konrad Mizzi, then energy minister, and Keith Schembri, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, respectively.

The companies were all set up by Nexia BT, the Maltese representative of Mossack Fonseca, which is where all the leaked documents making up the Panama Papers came from, for the purpose of depositing funds from questionable sources.

He has consistently defended Mizzi’s and Schembri’s motives for setting up company structures in Panama and other shady jurisdictions, which the Pana Committee has described as a template for money laundering.

Neither he nor any of his MPs has seen fit to question why the Police Commissioner and/or the Attorney General have/has not investigated any of the reports of potential criminal activities perpetrated by people in positions of trust or the reports made by the FIAU concerning Pilatus Bank, Brian Tonna, Schembri and others.

So somebody please enlighten me. How can people trust Muscat and his government?