On credibility

Simon Busuttil’s claim that a Labour supporter shook his hands and told him he would be voting for the Nationalist Party this time round (May 19) is as credible as that he would make institutions impervious to government interference.

The PN did not do that in 25 years of government, why would he do it now? To take the chance of the institutions sending his Cabinet criminals, and himself, to jail, should he win the election?

I’ll tell him of one reality he has not logged on to yet: his opposition to plans about Barts and the Gozo Hospital is as much a strategic mistake for the PN as Labour’s anti-EU membership stand was. He would be depriving the people in Gozo of the huge benefits that would flow to them should the Barts and hospital plans materialise.

And why would he do that? Because it is Labour’s idea, which would put Gozo in Labour’s orbit permanently.