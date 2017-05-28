Offensive nameplate

I recently showed the picture above to an American friend who had at one time studied at the University of Malta. Her immediate reaction was: freedom from whom and what?

We both pondered on the significance of its meaning and the only conclusion we could come to was that it referred to the former British presence on the island. I pointed out that the British had never occupied the Maltese islands – they were there at the invitation of the Maltese, dating back to 1800.

We both thought the street nameplate was very offensive, particularly in its prominent position just inside the Valletta entrance for all to see.