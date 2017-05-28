Dirty stables

I think Eddy Privitera fails to understand that the PN-PD alliance came about out of the necessity to get as many votes as possible to beat the Labour Party at the next election. That is the first and important point.

The necessity to get rid of the Labour Party in government stems from the prolonged inaction by the Prime Minister to clean his stables.

I could go on but, probably blinded by his hate for the PN, Privitera would not want to hear more.

Funnily enough, I have not yet heard a word from him about the scandals that have hit Malta for quite some time now. For heaven’s sake, do not come up with the ‘oil scandal’, we know all we want to know about this. Do not mention the clock given to Tonio Fenech either. We also know everything about it.

Is there anything new he knows about?