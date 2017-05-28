Advert
Saturday, May 27, 2017, 20:20

Arsenal win English FA Cup after beating Chelsea in thriller

Arsenal denied Chelsea the double as they beat the Premier League champions 2-1 to win the FA Cup for the third time in four seasons at Wembley.

Aaron Ramsey's 79th-minute header sealed victory for Arsenal, three minutes after Diego Costa's equaliser had revived Chelsea's hopes of capping a superb season in style.

Alexis Sanchez's controversial opener had given Arsenal the early initiative and Arsene Wenger's side could have been further ahead as they dominated the first-half chances.

Chelsea improved after the break but had to play the final quarter of the match with 10 men after Victor Moses received his second yellow card following a blatant dive in the area.

Arsenal have now won the FA Cup a record 13 times while Wenger is now the most successful manager in the competition's history having secured the trophy seven times.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mertesacker unsure of fitness for final

  2. Arsenal win English FA Cup after beating...

  3. Barca fully behind Messi after tax fraud...

  4. China turns screw on transfer rules

  5. Allegri only focused on Champions League...

  6. Final to be played under closed roof

  7. Conte’s seeing Double as season draws...

  8. Luis Enrique eyes one last trophy in...

  9. Celtic keeping their cool ahead of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed