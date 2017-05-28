Sporting briefs

Stam: Reading manager Jaap Stam will stay at the club next season regardless of the result of Monday’s Championship playoff final against Huddersfield Town, the Dutchman has said. “I still have a contract over here. I’m happy over here. I love working with this team and these players,” Stam said. “It would be great if we could make it to the Premier League, nonetheless I’m happy with where we are.”

Everton: Everton will celebrate their new partnership with Kenyan gaming firm SportPesa by playing a friendly in Tanzania during pre-season in July. Everton, who signed a five-year sponsorship deal with SportPesa earlier this month, will face the winners of the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup. The friendly will be played on July 13.

Zaha: Striker Wilfried Zaha has signed a five-year contract extension at Crystal Palace, the Premier League club has said. Zaha, who re-joined Palace in 2015 after two years with Manchester United, has been vital to the club avoiding relegation and securing their top flight status. “Palace is in my heart and I don’t think the story is over,” Zaha said.

Valencia: Manchester United full back Antonio Valencia has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2019, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said yesterday. The 31-year-old Ecuador international has been a key figure in United’s defensive line this campaign, with manager Jose Mourinho describing the former Wigan Athletic defender as the “best right back in world football”.

Serie B: Promotion play-off semi-final (1st leg): Carpi vs Frosinone 0-0.