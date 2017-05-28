Football news

Wales boss Chris Coleman is not interested in becoming the new manager of former club Crystal Palace, the 46-year-old has said.

Premier League side Palace are without a manager after Sam Allardyce stepped down on Tuesday and Coleman, who made 154 appearances for Palace from 1991-95, had been linked with the vacant position, according to media reports.

“I’m happy to talk about the Palace. I’d love to go back to the Palace but I’m not sure Prince Charles is ready for me just yet,” Coleman said.

“I had a good time at the Palace but I’m only thinking about Wales.”

West Ham land defender Zabaleta

West Ham have signed former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta.

The Argentina full-back will join the Irons on a two-year deal from July 1, when his contract with Manchester City expires having been released at the Etihad Stadium.

“This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham. I hope I can give you good moments. Of course, I come to the club to enjoy myself and hopefully we can have a very successful time,” Zabaleta said.

Zabaleta made more than 200 appearances for City following a move from Espanyol in 2008.

Rooney still undecided on future

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is close to making a decision about extending his 13-year stay at the club but will take a few weeks to contemplate, the 31-year-old has said.

Rooney, United’s record goal-scorer with 253 goals, has two years left on his contract but his role has become diminished with the striker making just 25 starts in the side’s 64 matches this season.

“Honestly, I’ve said before, I don’t know,” Rooney said.

“I’ve got decisions to make now, have a word with my family and then I’ll decide. I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that’s what I’ll do.”

City sign Bernardo Silva

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said yesterday.

“I’m now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great,” Silva told City’s website.

“When you have the opportunity of being trained by (Pep) Guardiola, you don’t say no… If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best.”

Meanwhile, the club confirmed they have released Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Jesus Navas.

Balotelli yet to make up his mind

Mario Balotelli says he will decide his future with Nice after he takes a two-week break.

Balotelli, 26, is under contract with the Ligue 1 club, whom he helped qualify for the Champions League with 15 goals in 23 games this season, but it is not clear whether he will choose to stay with them for another season.

“Now I’m going to pull the plug out for two weeks,” he said at an event in his home city of Brescia.

“I’m going to go on holiday and not think about anything. I won’t even watch the (Champions League) final. Then I will evaluate everything. One day I would like to end my career in my home city, but I’m still young.”

Makelele signs new Swansea deal

Swansea City assistant manager Claude Makelele has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and France midfielder joined the Swans as one of the number two’s to new boss Paul Clement at the start of the year on a short-term deal which was due to expire this summer.

The details of the 44-year-old’s new contract have not been disclosed but he will continue as part of Clement’s coaching staff alongside fellow assistants Nigel Gibbs, goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts and head of physical performance Karl Halabi.

Clement said: “We are very happy that he is going to be staying on because has great experience.’’