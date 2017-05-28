Conte’s seeing Double as season draws to a close

Antonio Conte will be in search of more silverware as Chelsea face Arsenal in today’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Antonio Conte has already surpassed expectations in his first year as Chelsea manager and a victory in today’s FA Cup final against Arsenal would complete arguably the greatest season in the club’s history.

A second Double, following the one completed by Conte’s fellow Italian Carlo Ancelotti in 2010, was not even on the radar last August when all the talk was of an expected battle for supremacy between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Yet Conte’s side rewrote the script and swept to the Premier League title by seven points from Tottenham Hotspur and are the favourites to round off a remarkable campaign by beating the Gunners at Wembley.

Ancelotti’s powerhouse side, featuring the likes of John Terry, Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole, Michael Ballack and Frank Lampard, had been favourites for the title and enjoyed a relatively straightforward run to the Cup final where they beat a Portsmouth side who were already relegated.

Conte’s side, largely unchanged from the one that finished in a woeful 10th place in the Premier League last season, beat Manchester United in the quarter-finals and title-rivals Tottenham in the semis, and now face the competition’s most successful club in the showpiece final.

Chelsea skipper John Terry, who will leave the club at the end of the season after 22 years, said that anything other than a win would tarnish their achievements.

“You work all season long to be where you want to be and lift that trophy so the lads are fully focused,” five-times Cup winner Terry said.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of losing Cup finals and it’s not a nice feeling on the last day of the season.”

While Chelsea are one win away from the Double, Arsenal are desperately trying to end the season on a high after finishing fifth in the Premier League – their lowest finish since Arsene Wenger arrived in north London in 1996.

Arsenal have won the competition twice in the last three seasons but on both occasions they had also sealed Champions League qualification after a top-four finish.

This time lifting the trophy would be a “consolation” in what could still turn out to be Wenger’s last in charge.

“Would it be a nice farewell? No, what I want is to win the next game. It’s not about me, it’s about us winning the trophy and giving everything to achieve it,” Wenger, whose future has clouded much of Arsenal’s season, said.

While Chelsea finished 18 points ahead of Arsenal in the table despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates in the early weeks of Conte’s tenure, a one-off final on the wide expanses of Wembley’s lush turf looks hard to call.

Sizzling temperatures are expected today which could potentially help Arsenal’s creative players, although Wenger is faced with a shortage of defenders with Laurent Koscielny suspended and Gabriel ruled out injured.

Should Arsenal wreck Chelsea’s Double bid it would be Wenger’s seventh FA Cup – matching the number of times Chelsea have lifted the trophy in their history.

“I want to win the cup because I think the team has redressed very well the situation on the sporting side,” said Wenger, whose side won their last five league games.

“It would be a good crowning of what we have done in the last two months.”

FA Cup talking points

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in today’s FA Cup final at Wembley (kick-off: 18.30). Here, Press Association Sport looks at five talking points ahead of the contest.

Wenger to stay or go?

The whispers are that Arsene Wenger (picture) will extend his current contract and his near 21-year stay at Arsenal, whatever the outcome of today’s contest. But the growing supporter sentiment is that it is time for the Frenchman to move on and even a third FA Cup in four years may not satisfy those who want Arsenal to look to the future, rather than the past.

Conte seeing double

Carlo Ancelotti won the FA Cup and Premier League in his first season at Chelsea in 2009-10. Antonio Conte could emulate his friend and Italian compatriot after already capturing the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Conte claims the Gunners are favourites after missing out on the Champions League, but he is fooling no-one as Chelsea are hungry for more silverware.

Striking goodbyes

There is the potential for plenty of goodbyes on both sides.

There has long been speculation Diego Costa could leave Chelsea for a move to China this summer.

Reports suggest Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, whose contract expires in 2018, is a possible replacement although he has been linked with moves abroad too. Both will be out to impress on their potential farewells.

Terry to don full kit?

John Terry, Chelsea’s captain, will leave the club after 22 years this summer and may retire.

The 36-year-old defender is likely to be a substitute at best at Wembley Stadium today, where he could make a 718th appearance.

But expect Terry to celebrate wildly – and perhaps in full kit, like he did when suspended as Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012 – if the Blues can win a 16th major trophy of his career.

Cup specialists

The final is being played between two clubs who have fared best in this competition of late. This could be the cup of solace for Arsenal, seeking a third FA Cup in four years after missing out on Champions League qualification.

Chelsea, meanwhile, won four times between 2007 and 2012 and many of the current squad will be targeting a trophy which to them has so far proved elusive.