Watch: The staff entrance (ARTE)
A look into the life of a worker at an industrial slaughterhouse
In industrial slaughterhouses, while the animals are dismembered, the repetitive movements are also taking a toll on the bodies of the workers.
A dizzying dive into the bowels of modern meat factories, in which man becomes machine - or at least, is treated like one until he breaks.
