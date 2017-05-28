Police arrest another man after Manchester attack

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Counter-terror police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have carried out fresh raids, searching addresses in Manchester and Merseyside.

One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester early this morning and detectives searched a property in St Helens.

Eight men are in custody in connection with Monday's atrocity, with police and security agencies working at pace amid fears of further attacks.