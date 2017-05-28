Valletta, Luxol face off in final

Luxol will face champions Valletta in the Gatorade League play-off final. Photo: Joe Borg

Valletta and Luxol will contest the Gatorade Futsal Championship play-off final tonight (kick-off 20.00) after winning their respective semi-finals against Ħamrun Tre Angeli and Swieqi last week.

Buoyed by their commanding 6-2 win in the opening leg, Valletta found little difficulty to see off Ħamrun in the second leg 8-4 to complete a 14-6 aggregate win.

The Citizens caused all the damage to Ħamrun with their swift counter-attacking play. Raphinha and Melvin Borg netted two goals each with the other goals coming from Daniel Aguilera, Xavier Saliba, Rodrigo Ticz Patricio and an own-goal.

Everton Veve grabbed a hat-trick for Ħamrun while Jason Mifsud also put his name on the scoresheet.

In the other semi-final, Luxol were clearly the dominant side as they outmuscled Swieqi 11-2.

Giancarlo Sammut and Mark Zammit were the catalysts behind Luxol’s victory after grabbing a hat-trick. Dejan Bizjak netted a brace while Zvezdan Vukovic, William Barbosa and Emil Raducu were also on the mark.

In the Gatorade First Division, Qormi Futsal joined Sliema, Msida and Mrieħel ESS in the play-offs after winning their direct clash against Safi San Lorenzo 2-0.

It was a tight match between two teams who were aiming for a place in the final four.

After the first half ended in a stalemate, Qormi started the second half aggressively and managed to score the goals that mattered through James Tabone and Adrian Fenech.

Msida grabbed their third consecutive victory after outclassing Marsascala 11-2.

Kevin Agius’ team set the ball rolling from the opening minutes and succeeded in dominating their opponents who found little space to create opportunities.

Chris Cardona and George Frendo were in prolific form when grabbing a well-taken hat-trick.

Chris Cutajar and Mohammed Elamari notched two goals apiece with the other coming from Herbert Spiteri.

Marsascala’s goals came through a brace from Franklin Abela.

Mrieħel strengthened their grip on third place after a 9-2 drubbing over Tarxien JMI.

Mrieħel surged into a 3-1 advantage by the interval.

In the second half, they kept the initiative to add six more goals and wrap up victory.

Ayoub Ahmad, Eslam Khalifa and Fabio Grech netted a double each while Mark Anthony Galea, Kenneth Bonanno and Kamal Edgeli were also on the mark.

Tarxien responded through goals by Joseph Meilak and Hamza Afifi.