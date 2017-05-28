Celebrating the return of Twin Peaks

Kyle Maclachlan in the new season of Twin Peaks

The return of David Lynch’s cult TV series Twin Peaks this month was one of the most anticipated events in the recent history of television.

Euro Media Forum is tonight celebrating the new season in Valletta with an alternative film event at City Lights Cinema, Valletta. The evening will commence with a vintage fashion show, titled Inside a Dream, presented by Fly to Fly Vintage Showroom. This will be followed by a short film festival where up-and-coming international and local film-makers will screen their short films inspired by Lynch’s wild imagination. The audience will be given the opportunity to vote for their favourite film and win prizes.

The evening will be hosted by Gothic artist and illustrator Susan Waitt who, for one night only, will be staging her very own David Lynch Art Exhibition.

The event will be held this evening at 8.30pm at City Lights Cinema, Valletta. For more information and to book your tickets, visit [email protected] or call 9905 2482.