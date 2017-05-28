Advert
Friday, May 26, 2017, 06:22

Abstract views of the environment

Two works featuring in Ġulja Holland’s exhibition From a Distance.

Ġulja Holland (b. 1990) is presenting her latest collection of abstract paintings at Lily Agius Gallery in Sliema. Titled From a Distance, the exhibition is inspired by the many environmental issues the world is facing.

The Maltese artist is notable for her versatile and experimental style. Her work is largely figurative and often explores themes that reflect the intersections of identity and social culture.

Since graduating from Leeds College of Art with BA Fine Arts in 2015, Holland put together a striking body of work for her first successful solo exhibition in 2015, Altered Egos, cementing her name in the Maltese art scene.

The exhibition will be open from tomorrow until June 24 at Lily Agius Gallery, 54, Cathedral Street, Sliema. Opening hours: from Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm and  3pm to 7pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 1pm.

For more information call 9929 2488 or visit www.lilyagiusgallery.com or the Facebook page Lily Agius Gallery.

