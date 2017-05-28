Watch: Japanese firms turn to office pets to reduce stress

Feline additions to offices have succeeded in reducing employee stress.

Japan is a nation known for its intense work ethic, which inevitably leads to an increase in office hours and stress among employees. However, various companies are seeking to reduce this by introducing furry pets into their offices, according to The Japan Times.

Tokyo's IT firm Ferray has a total of nine cats roaming around their offices. Head of the firm, Hidenobu Fukuda, introduced this innovative policy in 2000, after receiving a request from an employee to bring their feline pet into work.

Fukuda told AFP News Agency: “I also give ¥5,000 (€40) a month to those who rescue a cat.”

Ferray employee, Eri Ito, expressed her love for the policy: “Cats are sleeping just beside us. … It’s healing."

The positive result has caused other Japanese companies to follow suit.

Oracle Japan houses an Old English Sheepdog names Candy who the company website claims to act as a “greeting and healing ambassador”.

Pasona Group introduced two goats in 2011 and two alpacas in 2013 for the same soothing purposes.