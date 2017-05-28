Advert
Friday, May 26, 2017, 07:56

Young man grievously injured in accident

A young man was grievously injured last night in a traffic accident in Sta Venera.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at 11.15pm.

A BMW320D that was being driven by a 19-year-old from Marsaxlokk was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 57-year-old man from Ġzira. Three parked cars were damaged as a result of the accident.

The two drivers were hospitalised but the older man only sustained slight injuries.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat's comments 'beyond all limits of...

  2. Muscat and Busuttil face off on Xarabank

  3. Accusations, denials and armchair...

  4. Another €210,000 in government jobs...

  5. Election coverage in The Sunday Times...

  6. Watch: ‘Malta will survive as financial...

  7. Caruana Galizia stands by Russian...

  8. Watch: PN proposes metro system with...

  9. Possible 'beginning of the end' of Pietà...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed