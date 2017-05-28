Advert
Friday, May 26, 2017, 16:12

Post offices to begin accepting income tax payments in July

Inland Revenue and MaltaPost pen agreement

Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut

Taxpayers will soon be able to settle their income tax dues and social security contributions at their local post office.

Malta and Gozo's 40 post office branches are expected to start accepting income tax payments in July, with the agreement between the Inland Revenue Department and MaltaPost now in its final stages. 

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said the system would make life easier for the general public and offer taxpayers an alternative to visiting the Floriana cash office, which last year received 45,000 visitors.  

 

