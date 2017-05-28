Government surplus grows to €21.2 million
Deficit at the end of April 2016 stood at €77.5 million
By the end of April, the government’s surplus had one again went up, reaching €21.2 million, mostly thanks to higher income from grants and income tax.
The deficit at the end of April 2016 stood at €77.5 million.
The National Statistics Office reported that compared to the same period last year, recurrent income went up by €158.3 million whereas total spending went up by €59.6 million.
In January-April 2017, recurrent revenue was recorded at €1,221.3 million, while total expenditure stood at €1,200 million up due to more spending on recurrent expenditure and capital expenditure – which was balanced in part by lower spending on interest payments. Servicing the public debt cost €74.1 million, down from €77 million last year.
At the end of April 2017, central government debt stood at €5,613.6 million, up by €22.2 million over the corresponding month last year. This was the result of higher Malta Government Stocks (€154 million) and euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€4.4 million).
On the other hand, Treasury Bills and foreign loans went down by €110.7 million and €10.4 million respectively.
Malta registered a general government surplus of €101 million in 2016.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.