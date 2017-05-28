Candles dumped by Mellieħa chapel, to environmental NGO's dismay

Picture taken of L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa and posted on the NGO's Facebook page this morning.

Updated 3.15pm

It seems you just can't keep a bad litterbug down.

Volunteers at a cleanup organised by environmental NGO Żibel cleared 10.7 tonnes of waste from l-Aħrax, one of the island's richest Natura 2000 sites, last month.

But despite the massive haul of rubbish, there still remains a great deal of work to do.

The NGO posted a photo on their Facebook page showing a large mass of used candles dumped within metres of a chapel at L-Aħrax, causing an eyesore and damaging the cliff's habitat.

"We peered over the cliff edge only to find this large collection of used candles, near the chapel," the NGO posted, adding a '#whygod' hashtag.

Page followers reacted with disgust and dismay - though some immediately began planning how and when they could return to the site to clean up the mess.

Żibel is a local NGO with the mission to create a cleaner Malta. The group's Mellieħa cleanup involved around 100 volunteers, including locals, foreigners, bird hunters and conservationists.

The NGO is running another cleanup this coming Saturday, with volunteers

set to clean Fortizza tas-Silġ by Xrobb l-Għaġin. To find out more, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Correction: A previous version of this article implied that the candles were dumped in an area covered by the previous Żibel group cleanup, rather than nearby.