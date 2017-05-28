85% of Maltese unlikely to report sexual offences

Some 85 per cent of Maltese were unlikely to report sexual offences, a new study has found.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said research conducted locally in 2015 had highlighted lacuna when it came to reporting of sexual crimes.

This, research suggested, may be partially due to the perception that many offenders get away with offences, and that legal proceedings are too lengthy.

Only around 24 inmates serve sentences for sexual offences every year - which the research described as "proportionally low".

Dr Abela was speaking during a press conference for the launch of a comprehensive crime prevention strategy, aimed at reducing recidivism and victimisation.

Dr Abela said the strategy for 2017-2021 was based on a number of scientific studies that had highlighted shortcomings in crime prevention, victim outreach, and rehabilitation and correctional services.

"This is a five-year plan, that we believe will be the start of a new direction that helps crime prevention and correctional facilities," he said.

Dr Abela at today's launch. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The strategy document calls out for new intervention teams in a number of sectors and a special focus on school-based prevention. An overhaul of 'youth justice' would see youths referred to the police given support services while a number of initiatives would help the police outreach in the community.

"We need more police in the community - in the streets and not just in police stations," he said.

Dr Abela said the strategy document would also focus on "crime families". Studies, he said, had shown that research had shown criminality was hereditary. Home-based services would attempt to tackle this issue.

The strategy also focuses on a number of specific crimes such as sexual offences, pickpocketing, and hate crimes, drafting policies and schemes to counter these.