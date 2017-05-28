Redundant ideology

A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester last Tuesday. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

In the aftermath of the terror attacks in Westminster and Manchester (picture), the need to find a solution becomes an urgent matter.

I believe we can learn lessons from the past to face the present: for example, Marxist propaganda in the 1950s and 1960s was countered by providing people living behind the Iron Curtain with information showing that Marxism was a bad ideology that could not provide answers to socio-economic problems. Ultimately, this policy worked and resulted in the birth of perestroika and glasnost in 1985.

We need to inform Muslims, at risk from radicalisation, that Islam is not the answer to their political, social or economic problems. In short, we need to decouple their religion and provide a completely different narrative. We need to understand the concerns of Muslims.

We need to counter the messages of hate being espoused on jihadist websites with our own websites providing an alternative, peaceful message.

We must not use a sledgehammer to crackthis nut. Ultimately, we will only defeat radical Islam by rendering its ideology redundant.