Election proposals

The Nationalist Party offers to make an immediate one-time grant of €10,000 to young Gozitan couples setting up family in Gozo and to other young families relocating to Gozo from Malta and abroad.

Would demographical purposes not be better served if some form of financial/fiscal incentive is also offered to young families already residing in Gozo to ensure they do not move away, especially if one of the parents has to make the daily crossing to work in Malta?

On a different note, the Labour Party’s offer to spend €700 million over a seven-year period on tarmac would definitely be a welcome improvement on the existing state of residential streets and major roads.

It does mean, however, that the suffering of motorists is to be prolonged. Would smoother road surfaces alleviate the traffic nightmare in any tangible way? Would the same vehicles not continue to cause the same congestion and traffic jams on the same roads? Does Malta not deserve some foresight here too?

Would not the sad situation be better tackled by revolutionary means of mass travel, such as the PN metro proposal, to effectively reduce the number of cars on the roads?