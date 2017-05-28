Sporting briefs

Mandzukic: Mario Mandzukic has committed his future to Serie A champions Juventus for at least three years. The 31-year-old Croatia forward has scored 11 goals for Juve in all competitions this term, helping the Bianconeri reach the Champions League final with a strike against Monaco in the last four.

Japan: Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic named prolific Gent striker Yuya Kubo and promising Bulgaria-based midfielder Kohei Kato in his 25-member squad for next month’s friendly against Syria and World Cup qualifier against Iraq yesterday. Kubo joined Leicester’s Shinji Okazaki and Milan’s Keisuke Honda in the forward line for the June 7 match against Syria.

Norwich: Norwich have appointed Daniel Farke as the club’s new head coach. Farke arrives at Carrow Road from Borussia Dortmund II and becomes the permanent successor to Alex Neil, who was sacked in March. The 40-year-old German is joined by countryman Edmund Riemer, who will take on the role of assistant head coach.

Asia Trophy: Crystal Palace, Leicester, Liverpool and West Brom will compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong in July. The Premier League announced the teams’ participation in the July 19 and July 22 tournament at Hong Kong Stadium yesterday. Liverpool, who qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth, will be taking part in the biennial tournament for a second time.

In Scotland: Championship promotion play-off, first leg – Dundee United vs Hamilton 0-0.

Bundesliga: Play-off, first leg – Wolfsburg vs E. Braunschweig 1-0.