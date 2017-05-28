Real’s Vinicius keen to keep feet on ground

Real Madrid-bound teenager Vinicius Junior admits he has brief moments when he imagines what it might be like playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu, but otherwise insists his focus remains firmly on current club Flamengo.

Real this week confirmed they had won the race to sign the 16-year-old Brazilian, with reports saying the Spanish giants will pay in the region of £38 million for the highly-rated forward.

However, it may be some time before the youngster is seen in action for Real.

The newly-crowed LaLiga champions will not own the player’s rights until July 2018 and it not be until July 2019 that Vinicius finally moves to Madrid, with the teenager remaining at Flamengo until then unless both clubs agree to an earlier switch.

And, with that in mind, Vinicius is determined to keep any thoughts of his big-money move to Spain on the backburner for now.

“My agents, my parents and Flamengo were the ones that resolved everything,” he said.

“I’m not thinking about the money now, only about playing and giving joy to the Flamengo fans. I’m very happy with the negotiations but I’m not thinking about Real Madrid, only Flamengo.

“Right now I must take it step by step and win titles with this shirt, and then afterwards I will think about Real Madrid.

“I’m focused only about spending one or two more years at Flamengo to arrive at Madrid more mature.”