Football news

Everton are looking to sign “productive” players in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their squad for next season, manager Ronald Koeman has said.

Everton finished seventh in the Premier League to book a spot in the Europa League next season and Koeman said he was looking for more attacking-minded players for his squad during the off-season.

“A clear objective will be to bring in players who will have more productivity,” Koeman said.

“I expect that we can change that for next season.

“If we can do the business we want to do this summer, the team for next season will be really strong, I believe.”

Gattuso to coach Milan youths

Gennaro Gattuso has spoken of his joy at returning “home” to Milan after being offered the job as coach of their youth team from next season.

Gattuso, who was in charge of Serie B side Pisa this season, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated to the third division of Italian football, is to return to the club where he spent most of his playing career, almost 20 years after first joining them.

“I’m going home,” Gattuso said. “I’ve thought about it for the past three weeks and I have decided with my heart. It’s not like I am going to any old club either –it’s Milan.”

Monaco sign midfielder Tielemans

Monaco have signed 20-year-old midfielder Youri Tielemans on a five-year deal from Belgian side Anderlecht, the French champions said.

Tielemans scored 16 goals in 49 appearances for Anderlecht this past season, helping them become Belgian champions and progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they lost to eventual winners Manchester United.

“Monaco is a club with an ambitious project, recognised on the European stage, and which relies on young players,” Tielemans said.

“I am very happy to be here. I will now do everything possible to progress here and repay the confidence the club have shown in me.”

Portugal drop Sanches, Eder

Portugal have dropped midfielder Renato Sanches and forward Eder, two of the heroes from their triumphant Euro 2016 side, from the squad after a poor run of form at their respective clubs.

Sanches, 18 at the time, became a key player after he was given a starting place from the quarter-final onwards, while Guinea Bissau-born Eder scored the winning goal in the final against France after he was brought on as a substitute.

However, Eder has struggled for form at Ligue 1 side Lille this season and Sanches has had difficulty settling in at Bayern Munich after a 35 million euro ($39.22 million) move from Benfica, making 17 league appearances with only five starts.

Beckham in ballot for Hall of Fame

Former England captain David Beckham, who won two Major League Soccer titles with the Los Angeles Galaxy, was among the first-time candidates named on the ballot for the US National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The 42-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder played six seasons in MLS, all of them for the Galaxy, and helped his team to win championships in the last two of those seasons, 2011 and 2012.

His arrival in Los Angeles in 2007 put MLS on the map and brought a level of legitimacy and visibility that otherwise may have taken the North American league decades to reach.

Cook signs new Bouremouth deal

Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook has been rewarded with a new four-year deal after an impressive campaign for the Cherries.

The 26-year-old had been linked with a summer move, with reports of interest from clubs including Everton, but he has committed himself to the club he joined from Brighton almost six years ago.

Cook played every minute of Bournemouth’s Premier League campaign as Eddie Howe’s team finished ninth in the table, and league statistics show he made more defensive clearances - 352 - than any other player in the division.

He said of his decision to commit: “It has always been my plan to stay here as long as possible, so to be given the chance to do that is really pleasing. Myself and AFC Bournemouth have been the perfect match.