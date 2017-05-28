Over 20 applications so far for Social Impact Awards

Photo: Shutterstock

Over 20 entities have applied to be considered for the second edition of the Social Impact Awards, prompting the organisers to extend the deadline till June 14.

The response from sponsors has also been positive, enabling the organisers to double the amount that will be granted to the winners to €80,000.

PWC is once again on board offering non-financial support and mentoring services, along with TakeOff Malta and Malta Academy for Chief Executives.

“Today many companies and philanthropists are helping organisations and social projects and a lot of wonderful things are being achieved. One way of increasing this is by creating relationships and long-term support. If companies and businesses find a cause they wish to support, they could create a relationship with the organisation, offering non-financial support, getting company staff to work with the organisation this could create a better understanding on being an effective and efficient organisation to create real impact and sustainable growth,” Louisa Attard, assistant director of the Inspirasia Foundation, explained.

“The Social Impact Awards bring together the private and social sector to find ways and create relationships to support, share knowledge, work together on ideas and create impact while also offering funding opportunities for social projects,” Joseph Gasan, founder of The Gasan Foundation, said.

For more information contact [email protected] or www.siamalta.org

