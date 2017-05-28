Advert
Friday, May 26, 2017, 16:54

Izola headquarters to move to Castille Place

€4 million paid for property

Izola Bank has bought premises on Castille Place for €4 million and will be turning it into its headquarters, bringing all its staff under one roof.

In a company announcement, the bank said it was planning extensive refurbishment of the building, which was until recently used by Word for Word.

Izola Bank is owned by Van Marcke, a Belgian privately-owned group which since 1929 has been a market leader in sanitary ware and heating installations.

The bank was established in Malta in 1994 and has been operating from premises in East Street, Valletta.

