Watch: At the table in Saxon-Anhalt (ARTE)
A look into the surprising prominence of asparagus in the lives of many
In the land of Saxony-Anhalt, agriculture plays a major role in the economy and spring means the return of asparagus to the plates.
The Tinneberg family grows this vegetable in the Altmark region, 150 kilometers from Berlin. For them, it is a way of life.
