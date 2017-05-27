Pharmacies open tomorrow

Empire Pharmacy, 77, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot No. 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow near the old people’s home in Mellieħa between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.