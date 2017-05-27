Lebanese and Paris-based artist Tarek Atoui is performing in Valletta tomorrow.

He is presenting Conjured Geographies, an improvised collage of sounds which the artist collected during previous projects and which he combines in heterophonic, Tarab- inducing associations.

In classical Arabic music, heterophony plays a fundamental role in creating the enchantment and mellow trance known as Tarab. The five or six musicians of the classical orchestra (Takht) develop the capacity of playing the same tune, while independently ornamenting the original melody.

This takes place in relation to complex rhythmic grids inside which the musicians follow independent trajectories. By offering a free navigation between instruments, these multiple voices allow the listener to experience Tarab. Conjured Geographies forms part of the Valletta International Visual Arts festival 2017 programme and the 2017 Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The performance will take place tomorrow at St James Cavalier at 8pm. For more information and bookings, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.