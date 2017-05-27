Advert
Saturday, May 27, 2017, 19:14

Two detained in Sicily on terrorism charges after arriving from Malta

Two men were detained in Sicily on terrorism charges after arriving from Malta, ahead of the G7 summit, according to Italian press reports.

The two Syrians, a 25-year-old and a minor, were found to have pictures of suicide bombers with explosive belts on their mobile phones and with text in Arabic saying 'From today, no mercy', according to Ansa. 

It is not known when the arrests were made but the news report said there was heightened security in Sicilian ports ahead of the G7 leaders' summit in Taormina which came to an end today. 

US President Donald Trump and Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel were among leaders taking part in the summit. 

 

