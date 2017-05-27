Today's front pages

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino saying Joseph Muscat's remarks about the magistrate looking into Egrant claims.

In a secondary story, the paper reports that FIAU investigators had looked into payments made to Adrian Hillman's personal bank accounts by Keith Schembri or his companies.

The Malta Independent writes that another FIAU report found "proof of kickbacks to Mizzi and Schembri" from the LNG tanker.

L-Orizzont writes that Simon Busuttil "lied to the people" during last night's debate when he repeated allegations made by the Malta Independent linking LNG tanker owners to Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

In-Nazzjon reports that "4 documents reveal and confirm the corruption and money laundering at Castille" and repeats the LNG tanker allegations made by the Malta Independent.