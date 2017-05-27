Mizzi pitches for votes of fireworks enthusiasts

Konrad Mizzi. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Pyrotechnic enthusiasts in Tarxien are being summoned for an important meeting with Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Konrad Mizzi in the wake of “very positive developments” regarding their request for a fireworks factory permit.

The development comes amid an increasing rivalry between Mr Mizzi and Health Minister Chris Fearne, who are vying to get elected with the highest number of votes in today week’s general election.

Having both ventured into politics in the 2013 general election, the two candidates had a meteoric rise and are nowadays considered as Labour Party heavyweights.

The race for votes in this electoral district comprising Tarxien, Paola, Gudja, Sta Luċija and part of Fgura has taken a new twist as Minister Mizzi is vying to gain the support of fireworks enthusiasts’ lobby, in particular the St Gabriel’s Group.

Established in 1988, the voluntary organisation takes care of the pyrotechnic programme organised as part of the Feast of the Annunciation celebrated in Tarxien. From the very beginning its long-term objective had been to acquire a fireworks factory permit, but to date this “dream” has not come through.

However, sources in the pyrotechnic industry told the Times of Malta that with the election looming hopes for the issuance of this permit have been given a boost.

They noted that fireworks enthusiasts are being urged to attend an important meeting which is being held tomorrow morning at 10.30am, at the Tarxien Rainbows FC hall.

The invite which was sent through an SMS said that the coveted fireworks factory permit matter had been on the agenda of a recent meeting between the St Gabriel committee and Minister Mizzi. The message read that their 20-year “dream” was close to turn into reality and that “very positive developments” would be communicated in a meeting set for

Apart from Minister Mizzi, the St Gabriel’s Group architect Edwin Mintoff would also be addressing those present.

Meanwhile, the timing of these developments just days before the country goes to the polls have raised eyebrows, not least among envious Labour candidates vying to get elected from this district.

“The fact that the organisers have also decided to hold a reception following tomorrow’s meeting leaves little doubt that this will also serve as an endorsement to Konrad Mizzi,” they said.