Saturday, May 27, 2017, 20:07

Japanese PM in Malta

Japan's prime minister Shinzō Abe arrived in Malta for official talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat later today.

Mr Abe's brief visit comes after the Japanese Premier attended a meeting of G7 Heads of State in Taormina. 

During his stay in Malta, he will also be paying tribute to the memory of the Japanese military personnel buried at the Kalkara military cemetery.

