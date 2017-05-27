Election special in The Sunday Times includes survey
Watch: Busuttil in fits of laughter after being called 'Dr Muscat'
With a week to go to the general election, The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow offers its broadest coverage yet of the important issues and latest developments.
The subjects include:
- A major switcher says he's switching back
- A second survey: uncommitted will decide the vote
- PN leader Simon Busuttil hints at another bombshell
- New information on Konrad Mizzi's Dubai trip
- A quick guide to the parties’ main proposals
- Four years: a timeline of sleaze
- Columnists pass judgement
- Opinion: Who won the debate?
