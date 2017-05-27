Kean's late strike lifts Juve to victory over Bologna

Teenage striker Moise Kean struck his first Serie A goal deep into stoppage time as Italian champions Juventus came from a goal down to beat Bologna 2-1 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in their final Serie A game of the season.

Saphir Taider scored a wonder goal to give the hosts the lead, curling a superb shot across 20-year-old Indonesian goalkeeper Emil Audero, who started in place of Gianluigi Buffon, seven minutes into the second half.

Juventus, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League final next weekend, battled their way back and Paulo Dybala netted the equaliser in the 70th minute, rifling home the rebound from a Gonzalo Higuain shot that was parried by keeper Angelo da Costa.

Kean replaced Dybala and the 17-year-old was relatively anonymous until the fourth minute of stoppage time, when he popped up to head Miralem Pjanjic's free kick and snatch all three points for Juve, who secured the league title with a 3-0 win over Crotone last week.