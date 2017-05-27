Celtic keeping their cool ahead of Scottish Cup final

Celtic players are preparing with a cool head for what could be a treble-clinching Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, according to boss Brendan Rodgers,

The Hoops are unbeaten domestically since the start of the season, including a sixth successive Premiership title win.

And in a week which saw the Parkhead club celebrate with gusto the winning of the European Cup in Lisbon 50 years ago, excitement levels are rising ahead of what would be an historic achievement at Hampden Park today (kick-off: 16.00).

Rodgers, on the cusp of being only the third Celtic manager to win the clean sweep in Scotland after Jock Stein (twice) and Martin O’Neill is keeping it low key.

“We have tried to remove the emotion of it all, as we have done for a lot of the season,” said the Northern Irishman.

“We have just tried to look at the next game.

“Of course, there has been a lot of things written and said in the last few months about what the players could or couldn’t achieve in terms of going the season unbeaten.

“We have tried to retain our focus, that’s what we have done, and it is about concentrating on what we can control and our preparation. And the players have dealt brilliantly with pressure.

“We are here to win and we plan to win. We plan that for every competition domestically to do that and thankfully we have been able to do that.”

Rodgers stressed that his side will have enjoyed a “brilliant season” even if things do not go their way against the Dons, whom they have beaten five times this campaign.

He said: “We started in the middle of June and tomorrow we arrive on May 27. It is a long hard season but it has been truly enjoyable.”