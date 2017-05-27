Allegri only focused on Champions League final

Juventus coach Massimiliano coach poses for pictures with his family last Sunday in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri has already decided he wants to continue as Juventus manager irrespective of how the Champions League final against Real Madrid unfolds.

The 49-year-old coach, who takes Juve to Bologna for the last match of the Serie A season on Saturday, has already wrapped up his third Scudetto in Turin and is targeting the treble this term.

With this year’s Coppa Italia secured too, victory over reigning European champions Real on June 3 would cap a tremendous achievement for Allegri, and the Tuscan - who has one year left on his contract with Juve - is duly being linked with other jobs.

There will be no contract talks before next weekend’s showdown and Allegri insists his future will not be determined by the outcome in Cardiff.

He told juventus.com: “At the moment I have not met with the board, and I will definitely not this week, because we are fully focused on the huge event of the Champions League final.

“We are preparing for that game with great enthusiasm and conviction.

“When the time is right, the club will call me and, as I have said many times, I have a deal until 2018 and I want to stay at Juventus.

“I’ve already made my decision, and it will not be absolutely influenced by the result in Cardiff.

“Where do I see myself in five years? I have an idea, but I won’t say because I will unleash pandemonium - but I’ll certainly be on a different path than the current one.”

With the Real clash in mind, Allegri will use the league curtain-call game at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to have a look at 20-year-old goalkeeper Emil Audero. Dani Alves is suspended, meaning Stephan Lichtsteiner will come in at right-back.

Bologna arrive at the end of a disappointing campaign without the services of Federico Di Francesco, Domenico Maietta and Juan Manuel Valencia due to injury.

The best the Rossoblu can hope to achieve is a 13th-placed finish – if they beat Juve and both Cagliari and Chievo lose – and head coach Roberto Donadoni is also facing questions about his future.

He told La Repubblica Sport: “This is an opportunity for us to measure ourselves against the Italian champions. It is a chance for all of us to prove ourselves.

“We have to work out what we actually want, what goals we want to set ourselves, where we really want to be.

“In terms of thinking about next season, it’s obvious that I’ll have to start doing that after this game.”

Playing today

Atalanta vs Chievo - 18.00

Bologna vs Juventus - 18.00

Tomorrow

Cagliari vs Milan - 15.00

Roma vs Genoa - 18.00

Sampdoria vs Napoli - 18.00

Crotone vs Lazio - 20.45

Fiorentina vs Pescara - 20.45

Inter vs Udinese - 20.45

Palermo vs Empoli - 20.45

Torino vs Sassuolo - 20.45